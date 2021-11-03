Three suspects charged with attempted armed carjacking in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were arrested following two attempted armed carjackings that took place on Oct. 26 in Silver Spring and Wheaton.

Police said that 18-year-old Angel Medardo Galeas of Silver Spring and two other juveniles were arrested and charged.

On Oct. 26 around 1:40 p.m., police were called out to the 12300 block of Georgia Ave. with reports of two attempted armed carjackings. Police said that the victim claimed that three male suspects approached her. One pressed a knife against her stomach and demanded that she hand over her car keys.

However, a witness quickly intervened and the three suspects ran from the scene. The victim called police for help and proceeded to follow the suspects. While on the phone with police, the victim reported seeing the suspects attempting to take another vehicle near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Randolph Road, before fleeing the scene on foot.

Montgomery County police said, “District detective who happened to be in the area of the second attempted armed carjacking observed three individuals matching the description of the suspects in the area of Georgia Avenue and Glenmont Circle. As the 4th District officers began to approach, the three suspects walked behind a dumpster and attempted to change their clothing appearance. When the detective identified himself, the three suspects took off running. All three suspects were apprehended and taken into custody.”

Galeas was identified and is now being held without bond, the other two suspects were identified as a 12-year-old male from Washington D.C. and a 15-year-old male from Rockville. They are being charged as juveniles.

Police say the 12-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree assault.

If you have any information, contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.