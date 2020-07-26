Three suspects arrested in Germantown park shooting

The female shot during the incident is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries and the two male victims are reportedly stable

GERMANTOWN, Md (WDVM) – Three suspects were arrested in Germantown Saturday night in connection to the shooting at Gunners Branch Park, which left three people injured.

17-year-old Jaheim Hicks was arrested and charged as an adult with three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

19-year-old Sequan Ashton and 20-year-old Henry Tamba

19-year-old Sequan Ashton and 20-year-old Henry Tamba were charged with being an accessory after the fact to first-degree assault.

MCPD Public Information Officer Rebecca Innocenti said the incident occurred during a cookout attended by both the victims and the suspects.

“We don’t believe this to be a random event. There is some type of association between the victims and the suspects,” Innocenti said. “The suspect, who has been identified as the shooter, made admission of the shooting during a police interview and stated that the shooting resulted from an ongoing dispute.”

A photo of Hicks was not released as he is a juvenile.