Three suspects arrested for auto theft, gun and drug offenses in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Gaithersburg Police have arrested three suspects on various charges including drug possession, handgun possession, auto theft, and more.

Dewaun Matthew Jordan, age 18, of the 9800 block of Brookridge Court, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, methamphetamine, and conspiracy to commit auto theft. Jvar Rashad Allen, age 17, and Tejion James Jones, age 16 were arrested and charged as adults with vehicle theft, possession of a handgun & several traffic-related offenses.

Gaithersburg Police responded to a call around 10:50 p.m on September 22 for a possible residential burglary near Sunnyside Court. Officers were advised of two possibly armed suspects involved that left in an orange Volkswagen SUV.

An officer reportedly observed an orange Volkswagen and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled in the vehicle. The Volkswagen was pursued by police onto Central Avenue & Oakmont Avenue where it crashed, leading to both the driver passenger fleeing on foot.

During an extensive search of the area, officers spotted and pursued a silver Acura leaving the area of Nina Court at a high rate of speed. The Acura fled to the area of Bralan Lane where three occupants reportedly exited the vehicle and fled from police on foot.

The three occupants were arrested after a foot pursuit and Jones and Allen were found in possession of handguns.

Gun recovered at scene

Police determined the orange Volkswagen had been reported stolen in Gaithersburg. they reported no burglary had occurred in the residential area. Jordan, Allen and Jones are being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center. Arrest photos of Allen and Jones have not been released as they are minors.