Three Prince George’s County men charged in multi-million dollar unemployment scheme

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three men from Prince George’s County, Maryland are facing federal charges after they allegedly made $2.7 million in fake unemployment claims in at least nineteen different states, including their home state of Maryland.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the arrests and indictments of Gladstone Njokem, 34, of Hyattsville,

Martin Tabe, 32, of Bowie and Sylvester Atekwane, 31, of Hyattsville. All of them are facing multiple charges in connection to the fraud scheme.

If they are all convicted, they each face a maximum sentence of over 20 years in prison.