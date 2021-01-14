Three Potomac streets with confederate ties could be renamed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — There are at least 325 streets in Montgomery County that have confederate surnames.

In the summer of 2020, the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission alongside the county’s parks and planning departments made the conscious effort to take create a database of some of its streets, statues, parks, and schools that are named after local confederates, confederate sympathizers, and slaveholders.

The county initially decided to approach the renaming efforts in a series of stages, but after the incidents that occurred in our nation’s capital, last week, they have decided to dive back into the process. As a result, the first set of streets set to be renamed, are Jubal Early Court, J.E.B. Stuart Road, and J.E.B. Stuart Court in Potomac.

The county has already renamed other controversial structures, such as changing E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring to Odessa Shannon Middle School.

So far members of the commission have recorded names of 709 confederates, 5,826 slaveholders, and 3,300 enslaved individuals who lived in Montgomery County.