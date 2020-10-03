Three organizations receive funding to support teen pregnancy prevention programs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Washington County has awarded three organizations with funds to support programs that bring awareness to teen pregnancy.

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, the Community Free Clinic, and Together with Families, also known as the Washington County Family Center, has been awarded $1,775 from the Teen Pregnancy Prevention Fund.

At each of the organizations, the funding will be used to educate kids on teen pregnancy and unsafe sex practices.

Stacey Crawford, the President, and CEO of the Community Foundation of Washington County stated that the funding helps other organizations address the issue of teen pregnancy in their own ways. The funding allows those organizations to reach many teens and adolescents all over the county.

“So this year, that fund is benefitting three different agencies and organizations in our community. All of whom are addressing the issue of teen pregnancy and adolescent kind of transitional issues in their own way. And so it’s a really impactful thing and reaches out to several of our teenagers and adolescents in Washington County.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County will use the funding to support its SMART Girls program. SMART, which is an acronym for Skills, Mastery, And Resilience Training, is a health, fitness, prevention/education, and self-esteem enhancement program for young girls and teens. The program encourages healthy attitudes and lifestyles during a crucial, transitional period in a girl’s life.

The Community Free Clinic will use their grant for their SWAG, or Services We All Get Program. The program focuses on healthy living and lifestyles, high-risk behavior prevention, sexual education, disease testing, and prevention. The SWAG program allows the Clinic to provide free and confidential reproductive health services including birth control, pregnancy testing, STD treatment, and education.

Together with Families and the Washington County Family Center will use the funding for their Think Twice Pregnancy Prevention Curriculum program. It provides educational resources that help teen girls become more familiar with infant care, preventative contraception, and other topics.

The Teen Pregnancy Prevention Fund was created by Carrol Lourie in 2015 to combat the issue within the county.

Below are the reported teen pregnancy statistics from the Maryland Department of Health.

