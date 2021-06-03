PGPD investigating three officers who shot dog in apartment

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two officers have been suspended and a third has been placed on administrative leave after shooting a dog inside of an apartment, the Prince George’s County Police Department said.

Police said that the three officers responded to the 6900 block of Allison Street around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a dog bite. The victim told the officers that she had been bitten by two big dogs. While waiting for paramedics to arrive and take her to a hospital, they asked her about the location of the dogs.

Police said that the three officers tried to find the apartment where the dogs were believed to live. When nobody answered, they got a key to the apartment from an employee of the complex. After entering, they saw “several residents” inside.

A dog soon walked up to the officers in the kitchen. Two officers to fire at the dog, and the third tased it. The dog was critically injured and has been euthanized.

“I assure all officers and members of the community that this incident will be thoroughly investigated,” Acting Police Chief Malik Aziz said in a statement.

PGPD has consulted with the State’s Attorney’s Office in the process of this investigation.