Three mail sorting systems dismantled in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Over the last few weeks, there have been numerous reports of post offices being shut down and resources being removed all over the country due to orders from Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Now, Montgomery County could be impacted.

Three United States Postal Service mail sorting machines have been dismantled in Montgomery County, according to the Maryland American Postal Workers Union.

Removing sorting machines would create further delays for the USPS workers, who would then have to sort the mail manually.

With the election just two months away, the USPS has previously said it cannot guarantee that ballots cast by mail will arrive on time to be counted if they are sent too close to election day.

Congressman David Trone is one of many local lawmakers to criticize the actions of DeJoy. He held a rally outside of a post office in Gaithersburg, Md., on Friday August 21, to denounce the recent disruptions to postal service.

Trone said, “The U.S. mail is not a business. U.S. mail is a community property and for three mail sorters, high speed sorters to be dismantled when we are having trouble getting the mail delivered, the election, democracy is at risk.”

This is not the first time that Congressman Trone has criticized the Postmaster General. In a press release on August 13, Trone called DeJoy’s actions a “political assault.”

Ray Robinson, the Executive Vice President of the nation’s capitol and Southern Maryland area of the American Postal Workers Union, said the actions of DeJoy “has caused a terrible delay in the mail especially for people getting their checks as well as their medicine.”

Robinson also said DeJoy has called for mail workers to leave their post at a specific time which resulted in mail being left behind. He also urged his constituents to call Congress to support the postal service and its workers.

Trone also highlighted that the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill on Saturday August 22, that would allocate $25 billion to the US Postal Service and ban operational changes that have slowed mail service around the country.

Trone and other representatives are now calling on the Senate to act on the legislation passed through the House.

