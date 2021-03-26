Three kayakers and one dog “cold but uninjured” after vessels capsize in strong winds

UPDATE 9:39 p.m. Howard County Fire and Rescue reported that the dog was also located and is uninjured. Two of the kayakers have been taken to a local hospital due to the cold water.

TRIADELPHIA RESERVOIR (WDVM) — Three kayakers were rescued “cold but uninjured” after their kayaks capsized in the Triadelphia Reservoir on Friday evening. Responders said that the search for a dog, who may still be in the water, is still ongoing.

Howard County Fire and EMS first responded by launching boats near Dayton. They found the swimmers shortly afterward. Montgomery County Fire and EMS assisted in the response.

According to responders, the kayaks capsized in heavy winds.

Update Mutual Aid HowCo – Triadelphia Reservoir, Brighton Dam, @HCDFRS reports all three people have been removed from the water, search continues for missing dog (possibly in water) RT @HCDFRS All three kayakers have been located – cold but uninjured. Units are going in service https://t.co/e2ptqcOm2C pic.twitter.com/TRFzdadzEl — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) March 27, 2021