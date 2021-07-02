Three injured in Aspen Hill after deck collapsed

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Friday afternoon another deck collapsed in the Aspen Hill, which is the second deck to collapse in Montgomery County this week.

3 people were on this deck on the 5000 block of Adrian Street when the deck collapsed in the backyard. Two of those people were trapped underneath– and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Similar to the collapse in Germantown, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services say the deck seemed to have pulled away from the house and ledger board.

At this time there isn’t anymore information as to what exactly caused the collapse, but the building inspector has been notified. And MCFRS continues to urge people to check their deck’s safety.