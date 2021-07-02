Three injured after porch collapse in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Three people were injured after a porch collapsed on Adrian Street in Rockville Friday afternoon. Two of the patients were trapped under the deck, and the other had been on top at the time of the collapse.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue responded to 5024 Adrian Street around 3:45 p.m. the back porch of a single-family home that had collapsed.

Update – Adrian Street just off Viers Mill Road, Rockville, deck collapse, 2 people trapped under debris, all 3 patients have been removed, two will be transported, both Pri2 traumas, NLT pic.twitter.com/gIj1BufKCj — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 2, 2021

Officials said that all three patients have non-life-threatening injuries, and two of them will be transported to a hospital for treatment.