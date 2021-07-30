Three displaced after house fire in Prince George’s County

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — Three people are displaced after a house fire on Cagle Road in Prince George’s County.

The Prince George’s Fire Department got the call around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, July 30. Crews were assisted by Arlington Fire Department, Fairfax Fire and Rescue and the Navy Region Naval District Washington in getting the fire out.

There were no injuries reported with the fire. American Red Cross was called to help with the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.