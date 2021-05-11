Three dead, one injured after shooting in Anne Arundel County

Three dead, one injured after shooting in Anne Arundel County

MARYLAND CITY, Md. (WDVM) — Three people are dead and one child is injured after a shooting in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Monday.

Anne Arundel County Police officers were called to a residence on Federalsburg South near Old Line Avenue in Maryland City shortly after 9:30 p.m.

Police found three adults shot dead and a child with gunshot wounds. Following the preliminary investigation, police determined the shooter was one of the three adults found dead at the scene.

The child’s condition is unknown.

