Three dead following two-vehicle accident, one injured

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police have reported three deaths in connection to a two-vehicle accident that occurred November 1 in Williamsport, Maryland.

Police have identified the bodies as Sharpsburg residents Charles Canfield, 73, Carmen Canfield, 72, and Vonda Jamison, 82, who were all traveling together in a Mitsubishi. Robert Wilt, a 78-year-old from Hagerstown, was driving a Kia and was transported to Meritus Medical Center following the incident.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, state troopers responded to Greencastle Pike near Findley Mill Road for a reported accident. Upon arrival, first responders found an overturned Mitsubishi.

According to a preliminary investigation, the Canfields and Jamison were traveling southbound on Greencastle Pike while a Wilt was traveling north. Charles made a u-turn and was struck by Wilt.

The investigation is ongoing.