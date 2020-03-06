Three coronavirus cases confirmed in Maryland

Governor Hogan said Maryland government has been actively preparing for this situation over the past few weeks.

MARYLAND (WDVM)–The Washington Post is reporting the first three cases of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, have been confirmed in Maryland by the Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore.

According to Governor Larry Hogan, the individuals contracted the virus while traveling overseas and are said to be in good condition.

“We have been actively preparing for this situation over the last several weeks across all levels of government,” Hogan said in a statement. “I encourage all Marylanders not to panic, but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.”

Governor Hogan will be holding a press conference at 8 p.m. with more information.