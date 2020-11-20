Three charged for six burglaries and thefts in Frederick County, Boonsboro area

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announced today that they have identified four suspects and charged three of them for six burglary and theft cases in the area, both residential and commercial.

FCSO Officials say they identified the suspects of the burglaries that took place from November 6 to November 17 from matching descriptions and a matching vehicle in all six cases. Officials say the burglaries and thefts took place in the areas of Boonsboro, Green Valley, Hyattstown, Ijamsville, and Urbana.

Officials say Daniel Covey, 50, of Frederick, Rufus Goodman, 52, of Monrovia, and Brian Lowe, 50, of Hagerstown have been detained and are being held at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Police say Covey confessed to three of the cases, Goodman confessed to four of the cases, and Lowe confessed to one Boonsboro case.

Additionally, officials say a detainer was lodged on Lowe for a Washington County warrant for involuntary manslaughter.

Officials say a fourth suspect confessed to one case in Boonsboro, but was released pending charges. Police say additional charges are expected from Maryland State Police and the Boonsboro Police Department.