Three charged for Silver Spring auto theft

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say three suspects were detained last Sunday in Silver Spring for stealing a vehicle and possessing burglary tools.

Police say they detained driver Humberto Guerra, 25, and two passengers, Maria Argueta, age 26, and Chassadee Martin, 20. Police say they found them in a stolen car with tools to commit auto thefts: pliers, a crowbar, a sledgehammer, gloves, and a hammer.

Police responded to a report of a stolen car that was found at the 14000 block of Castle Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the owner of the car’s father found the vehicle in the same apartment complex that it was stolen from. The car was reported stolen to MCPD last week.

Officers say they drove by the allegedly stolen car, a Toyota Camry, and the car began to move out of the parking space. Police say they tried to stop the car, but the driver tried to flee and crashed into a parked car.

Police say the Camry did not have the same registration plates that were reported for the car, but matched plates that were reported stolen from a vehicle on October 5.