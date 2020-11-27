Three arrested in Hagerstown, one connected to a recent shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Three people have been arrested by the Hagerstown Police Department, including one person who is connected to a recent shooting.

Police carried out the search warrant at a home on Taylor Avenue on November 25th, 2020, where they found Marquis Craig, Destiny Frisby, and Dejaniro Rivera. At the time of the arrest, there were also three juveniles present inside of the home but they are not facing charges.

During the search, police found an unknown controlled substance as well as 70 rounds of ammunition.

Rivera also had 2 active arrest warrants including one related to a recent shooting.

All three have been charged with illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to deliver.

Frisby and Craig are also facing charges related to harboring a fugitive.