Thousands of pounds of food donated to aid fight against child hunger in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit aiming to end childhood food insecurity, received a donation of over 5,000 pounds of food from Minute Rice on Giving Tuesday this month.

“It really was the best gift to get on Giving Tuesday,” Angela Abrishami, the program director at Blessings in a Backpack Frederick County, stated.

Abrishami said that these meals will be feeding about 4,100 children in Frederick County over winter break, offsetting purchases that the nonprofit would have otherwise had to make to help provide food during this time.

Other local organizations stepped in to help make this donation possible – Abrishami had called FoodPRO in Frederick for advice on how to transport the food when they offered to bring it themselves. The YMCA that houses their offices also gave them storage to keep the food in until it could be distributed to their “blessing children.”

“Yes, food is a hurdle for them that we can help them with, but the comfort of knowing someone cares for them… they may not know what it took to get that rice to them, but they can feel that someone cares when they hand them that food,” Abrishami said.