Thousands of pediatric vaccinations given in days following approval

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The U.S. moved a step closer to expanding vaccinations for millions more children as a panel of government advisers on Tuesday, Oct. 26, endorsed kid-size doses of Pfizer’s shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. (Pfizer via AP, File)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has been leading the way when it comes to getting its population vaccinated against COVID, with over 90% of its adult residents fully vaccinated. Health officials there hit the ground running to get pediatric vaccinations underway this past week.

Over 18,000 doses were administered to 5 to 11-year-olds in just the first five days of vaccinations across the state of Maryland, and 42% of those were administered in Montgomery County by government clinics, according to health officials.

Though those county and school-run clinics are convenient, as Dr. Earl Stoddard, Montgomery County’s asst. chief administrative officer, explains they’re not the only spot to get your kids their shot.

“People looking or signing up for only county opportunities are missing a great source of the vaccine through the pharmacies pediatricians and other sources, so we have to educate and remind people that the county is only receiving a third of the total doses,” Dr. Stoddard.

Over the weekend, CVS and Walgreens started taking appointments for youth vaccinations, and again, local health officials are urging you to check with your pediatrician’s office, if you have one, to see if your doctor might have vaccine doses on hand.