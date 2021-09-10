FIRST WEEK OF SCHOOL: Thousands of drivers caught illegally passing school buses in Montgomery Co.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — It’s back-to-school season, and police are warning drivers and cracking down on those who aren’t stopping for school buses.

When those big, yellow school buses let students on and off, drivers will see flashing lights and a big red stop sign. Police are reminding drivers that means to stop.

Montgomery County Police say since school started on Aug. 30, 1,700 citations were issued through school bus cameras. In 2020, 87,000 citations were issued and in the month of May 2021, 28,000 drivers were hit with the hefty fine.

Drivers must stop on roads for buses no matter what side of the street it’s on; that’s as long as there isn’t a median in the middle of the roadway. MCPD’s traffic operations director shares a message with students and drivers.

“Just have your kids, especially if they are crossing the street. Make sure they are being vigilant. Picture your kid being on that bus; stop. It’s not that difficult. Get off your phones. Maybe you’re being distracted. Stop for a school bus,” Captain Jim Brown said.

If you’re caught speeding past a bus and the camera catches you, you’ll be hit with a $250 fine.

So far this school year, there have been no pedestrian crashes involving students.