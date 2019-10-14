Thomas Kennedy park now open in Hagerstown

If we could only live up to the name, because I want to carry out that legacy

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — State leaders and residents gathered to celebrate the opening of Thomas Kennedy park on Friday in Hagerstown.

Thomas Kennedy was a Maryland legislator who fought tirelessly in the nineteenth century to fight for Jewish rights and non-Christians so that they could serve in office. Also, people celebrated his legacy for fighting against anti-Semitism.

Teressa Slack, his great-niece, traveled from South Carolina to be apart of the memorialization. “If we could only live up to the name because I want to carry out that legacy,” Slack said.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke about the impact that Kennedy left not only in Washington County but the state.

Thomas Kennedy park is now open to memorialize Kennedy and honor him for what he represented. The park is located at 53 E Baltimore St.