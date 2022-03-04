HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Many small businesses have struggled during the pandemic. The Washington County Homebuilders Home Show at Hagerstown Community College this weekend is a chance for them to get back on track.

Small business is the backbone of every community. This is the 37th annual Washington County Homebuilders Association Home Show.

“The past couple years have been very difficult for everybody, but we have seen our small businesses and our tradespeople, often they haven’t even skipped a beat. They’ve just kept going,” said Kris Detrow with the Washington County home builders association.

With the homebuilding and housing boom during the pandemic, veteran-owned small businesses like Raven Rock Refinishing in Smithsburg, Maryland are carving their market niche in the bathroom remodeling space.

“It’s 75 or 80 percent cheaper to refinish your tubs, shower, sinks, and we’re in and out in less than a day,” said Jon Davis of Raven Rock Refinishing.

Ssome entrepreneurs see opportunity by taking a risk in this post-pandemic business rebound.

“As a woman, especially going through the training and certification — it was a little intimidating but it’s fun. I love it.” said Denyse Elkins with Raven Rock Refinishing.

What about feeding all these mouths at Hagerstown Community College this weekend? Bob Parks’ popular Jordyn’s Deli in Falling Waters, West Virginia is catering, and Parks is showcasing his commitment to hiring a very special workforce.

“It’s really great to be able to promote our business model of hiring special needs adults and people with disabilities,” said Parks.

The show at Hagerstown Community College this weekend runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Small business startups like Raven Rock Refinishing are hopeful about the future.

Admission to the home show is $2. Children are free, and so is the parking. Admission is free if you bring a non-perishable food or hygiene item as a donation to the Community Action Council.