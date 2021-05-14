Frederick County Public Schools plan to bring back students five days a week this fall

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — During the pandemic, many families expressed how challenging schooling was for them. Some families switched from in-person to virtual, then to hybrid.

The constant change can be difficult, but for Frederick County Public School students, families can expect a return to normal this fall.

Frederick County Public Schools announced their plan to bring students back five days a week this fall semester. Although school officials have a vision to return back to normal, they are also giving parents an option to be fully virtual if they have concerns.

However, the goal starting this August is to have in-person learning and school activities resume just the way it was prior to the pandemic.

“We are excited to have students back and we plan to fulfill all students’ education needs,” said Brandon Oland, FCPS spokesperson.

Families can expect more information throughout the summer.