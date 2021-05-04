Things you should know about heatstroke

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Most of us are looking forward to the warmer weather and finally being able to enjoy the outdoors!

However, as the weather begins to change, heatstrokes are something we should all be aware of especially when it comes to children. For young children, heatstroke is the second most common cause of death.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported last year in the midst of the pandemic 24 children died in hot cars, and now in 2021, The United States experienced its first child vehicle death of the year in North Carolina.

In an effort to save more lives, the Frederick County Health Department is urging parents to follow some safety tips.

“Pay attention to “ACT” A is to avoid heatstroke altogether so never leave the child alone in a car, not even for a minute, and make sure to keep your car locked. C is for create reminders. Any kind of reminders for you to check for baby before leaving the car. Lastly is T in the act, take action, so if you see a child alone in a car call 911, said Safe Kids Frederick County and Child Fatality Review coordinator, Jessica Dayal.

A big safety rule to follow is to always lock your car doors. Experts say sometimes when kids are playing they can get into unattended vehicles and it can be hard for them to find their way out.

The temperature inside a car can reach over 115 degrees when the outside temperature is just 70 degrees, which can be extremely harmful if someone is trapped inside.

It’s important for caregivers to always lock their car doors and pay attention to the whereabouts of their children.