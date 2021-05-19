Things you can expect when returning back to the gym

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Gyms were a major concern during the pandemic, with the heavy breathing and sharing of equipment, many people stopped going and canceled their memberships.

However, as restriction lift and more people get vaccinated, fitness trainers are expecting an increase in gym-goers.

It was also announced that masks are not required in some facilities, but gyms are still implementing safety precautions, and they need gym-goers to comply.

Staff are encouraging those who have not gotten vaccinated to still wear a mask, and they ask everyone to follow the social distance protocols they have set in place. Trainers also emphasized it is critical for gym-goers to clean off the equipment after each use in order to keep everyone safe.

WDVM’S News team went to the Planet Fitness gym located in Frederick, Maryland, and many people expressed how much they missed the gym.

When asked how they felt about no masks being required, many gym-goers, like Ray Foreman, expressed no discomfort.

“If I need my mask I will take it from my pocket, but I got vaccinated, and I feel comfortable enough to get back to the gym and workout like I did prior to the pandemic, but I still try to social distance,” said Foreman.

Staff members also expressed that wearing a mask will not hinder your workout.

According to the mayo clinic, heart rate, blood pressure, and oxygen level are not significantly affected by wearing a mask while exercising.