The Women’s Distance Festival held at Frederick Community College

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — At Frederick Community College the 32nd annual Women’s Distance Festival started early this morning at 8 a.m.

With the help of Frederick Steeplechasers Running Club making the course five hundred women did a three-mile race around the campus. The event was for women of all ages and speeds.

This event’s founding can be in part due to the motivation of women wanting to run longer distances in the Olympics.

The proceeds of the event wan to the Women’s Giving Circle of Frederick County which provides grants to local non-profits that support women working in Frederick.