The wine kitchen set to reopen next month

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For many restaurants in the DMV, they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the wine kitchen in the city of Frederick is celebrating a different reason.

“The past few years have been almost as hard as the other eight years combined, and I think we’ve just relied on our awesome staff and have kind of rolled with the punches, and we just kind of make it up as we go. So, along, Owner Jason Miller.”

The wine kitchen will celebrate its tenth anniversary. The restaurant has been undergoing renovations for months, including a new state-of-the-art kitchen, technology, and a new bar area.

Their reopening will feature exciting promotions like a diamond jewelry giveaway and a whiskey collaboration with McClintock.

“I just want people to be excited and come in and see everybody, all our staff who haven’t seen them and seen in a month and all our regulars and kind of see you know, new restaurants but the same soul, Miller explained.”

The Wine Kitchen’s official reopening date will be Feb. 2.