The Washington County Sheriff’s Office warns of an impersonator scamming the community

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam, where someone is calling community members and claiming to be an employee of the sheriff’s office.

They are using the names of actual employees of the Sheriff’s Office, authorities said. The scammer claimed that the would-be victim had an outstanding jury summons and needed to pay a fine or a warrant would be issued for their arrest.

Officials say the scammer has targeted many locals and they want to spread awareness.

Corporal Carly Hose says if you get a call regarding a payment do not give out your credit card information.

She says never give out any personal information, especially over the phone, and always do your research before arranging a payment.

Hose says locals who do give out information should immediately contact their banks and credit card company’s to make them aware of the situation.

