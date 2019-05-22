The Washington County School Board approves new Sharpsburg attendance zone Video

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. - The Washington County School Board voted to redistrict nearly 130 students to the new Sharpsburg Elementary School.

The board had three recommendations before them and voted to approve all of them.

The first recommendation would reassign approximately 11 students from Boonsboro Elementary School to Sharpsburg Elementary School.

The second option moves about 101 students from Boonsboro Elementary School to Sharpsburg Elementary School. While the third option would move 18 students from Pleasant Valley Elementary School to Sharpsburg Elementary School.

The decision comes a month after the school board held a public hearing on the matter. The decision was done to address overcrowding at Boonsboro Elementary School and other adjacent elementary schools. The change goes into effect for the 2020-2021 school year.