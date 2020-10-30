The Washington County Health department announced a new testing location

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Washington County, Md. (WDVM) — Starting Monday November 2, The Washington County Health Department will be administering drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing at one location during the winter season.

The new site will be located in Hagerstown at 13 West Lee Street in Hagerstown. Testing hours will be from 10 am-2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Testing is free and you do not need a doctor’s referral. Test results are available within 48 hours after testing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories