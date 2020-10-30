The Washington County Health department announced a new testing location

Washington County, Md. (WDVM) — Starting Monday November 2, The Washington County Health Department will be administering drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing at one location during the winter season.

The new site will be located in Hagerstown at 13 West Lee Street in Hagerstown. Testing hours will be from 10 am-2pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Testing is free and you do not need a doctor’s referral. Test results are available within 48 hours after testing.