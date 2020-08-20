The Washington County Board of Education voted to give teachers the option to teach from home or virtually from the classroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. ( WDVM ) — Washington County Public School teachers will have the option to virtually teach in the classroom or from home.

Originally WCPS teachers were appointed by the superintendent to begin the school year teaching from their empty classrooms.

This decision led to a lot of teachers being concerned for their health, child care, and pay cuts, which resulted in the school board receiving a lot of phone calls and emails.

Tuesday night during a teleconference meeting the Washington County Board of Education voted to give teachers an option on how they want to teach their students to implement flexibility for the staff.

“When we made that original motion, I think many of us were expecting that if we were going to keep students home for learning that many of those students have teachers as parents, and they would need to be home as well, and that created a whole new set of complications with child care in the community, but that wasn’t our original intention. So we took the vote Tuesday to clarify our original intention which will hopefully benefit everyone.” said Pieter Bickford. Elected Member Washington County Board of Education.

The board says they want to make the best decision that will benefit everyone, and hopefully they can begin slowly opening in person classes soon.