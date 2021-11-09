The Walkersville Historical Society invites the community to visit their new home

WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — After almost 10 years, the Walkersville Historical Society finally has a place where the community can come to learn the history of this small town in Frederick County, Maryland.

It’s a tiny white building on West Pennsylvania Avenue, but there’s a lot of history about Walkersville inside. Charlie Nicodemus along with his wife Kathy are founders of the historical society.

“I’ve been heavily involved during my 92 years knowing the history of the Nicodemus family, if you know that, then you know you’re interested in all of the connections around Walkersville.”

For years the Walkersville Historical Society operated out of its member’s attics or garage. From archived documents, artifacts, and original pieces… the society collects it all to reflect the people and business that shaped the community. The historical society is run by volunteers, like retired history teacher Ed Sell, who are passionate about preserving the history of Walkersville.

“It’s all about people, and who they were, how they lived, how they worked, how they played… that’s the important thing that interested me,” said Sell.

The Walkersville Historical Society is a volunteer-run nonprofit and for a 50 dollar donation, they will conduct research to help you learn more about the history of your own home and the people who lived there before you. For more information or to donate, click here.