The United Democrats of Washington County is offering free transportation to vote

HAGERSTOWN, ( WDVM ) — As elections draw nearer, The United Democrats of Washington County, want to ensure everyone has a way to vote — specifically by providing transportation.

Early voting begins October 26 and runs through November 2’nd the Board of Elections site on Virginia Avenue Will be the only facility in Hagerstown that is conducting in person voting.

In order to allow residents to have access to early voting, the United Democrats of Washington County are providing free transportation to the polls.

Dale F. Ruby, Vice President United Democrats of Washington County Stated:

That will be at the Board of Elections site on Virginia Avenue.

Any Hagerstown resident who needs a ride to this polling station can contact Robert W. Johnson Community Centers, drivers are being provided courtesy of United Democrats of Washington County. All drivers and passengers must wear protective face masks.

This is free to residents however space is limited. If you would like to request a spot, you can contact Robert W. Johnson Community Center at 301-790-0203.