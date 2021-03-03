The town of Thurmont is continuing its efforts to preserve light energy

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) — The Town of Thurmont Electric Department is continuing its efforts in preserving the town’s electric energy.

Crews are almost finished with the replacement of 103 streetlights in the Orchard Hills community.

The town is working to replace all street lights in different areas. The old metal halide fixtures are being replaced with energy-efficient LED units, which will ultimately save over 66,000-kilowatt hours per year.

This project is a part of the town’s effort that began in 2014 to replace all streetlights, with an overall goal to save money on municipal lighting.

“We anticipate saving about 50% of our lighting costs, over the next few years. That’s a substantial amount of money. We spend 50 or $60,000 a year lighting our streets so if we can save half of that that makes a big difference.” Mayor of Thurmont, John Kinnaired

Officials say they hope to have all the subdivision light replacements completed within the next three years.