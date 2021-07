MARYLAND (WDVM) — After being extended by three months, Maryland’s tax deadline is coming up on Thursday, July 15. WDVM had an exclusive one-on-one with Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot to discuss what residents need to do.

A release from Franchot’s office said that the deadline was extended “due to the ongoing economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and state and federal legislation that required extensive changes to 2020 tax forms.”

