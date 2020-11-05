The Takoma Park Police Department is collecting gently used warm coats

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Takoma Park Police Department, in partnership with Adventist Community Services, is collecting clean, gently used warm coats in any size from infant to adult.

The coats will be donated to people in need and can make a difference in the lives of others by simply donating coats and jackets that are no longer needed.

They will also accept clean, gently used gloves/mittens and scarves.

A large box will be in the lobby of:
Takoma Park Police Department,
7500 Maple Avenue
Takoma Park, Maryland

If you have questions, please contact Catherine Plevy at 301-891-7142 or cathyp@takomaparkmd.gov.

