TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) — The Takoma Park Police Department, in partnership with Adventist Community Services, is collecting clean, gently used warm coats in any size from infant to adult.
The coats will be donated to people in need and can make a difference in the lives of others by simply donating coats and jackets that are no longer needed.
They will also accept clean, gently used gloves/mittens and scarves.
A large box will be in the lobby of:
Takoma Park Police Department,
7500 Maple Avenue
Takoma Park, Maryland
If you have questions, please contact Catherine Plevy at 301-891-7142 or cathyp@takomaparkmd.gov.
- Plenty of sunshine expected on Friday and into the weekend
- Watch: Biden urges patience as vote count presses on
- The Takoma Park Police Department is collecting gently used warm coats
- Frederick County Executive provides “grim” update on rise of COVID-19 cases
- Frederick County continues canvassing of mail-in ballots
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App