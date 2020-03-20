The state of the Democratic presidential race

Puerto Rico is expected to vote at the end of March

(WDVM) — After Tuesday’s election, Joe Biden won three more states: Florida, Arizona, and Illinois.

“Our campaign has had a very good night,” said Biden. “We will closer to securing the Democratic party’s nomination for president. And we’re doing it by building a broad coalition that we need to win in November.”

While Biden continued his super Tuesday streak, Bernie Sanders said he will assess his presidential campaign.

“The biggest thing that we have seen so far is the power of the momentum can really give you and the ability to build a really strong kind of diverse base of support and what that can really do to energize a campaign,” said Dr. Michael Romano, associate professor of political science at Shenandoah University.

Biden has been able to play into more moderate concerns of getting the country back to normal.

But when asked if he thinks Sanders should drop out of the race…

“Having Sanders in the race does have some benefit of giving the opportunity to voters to have some sort of choice something that democratic voters especially appreciate,” said Romano.

In a statement, Sander’s campaign manager says he will have a conversation with supporters, but in the meantime, he is focused on the government response to COVID-19.

On the flip side, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced Thursday she’s ending her presidential campaign and endorsing Biden.

Biden tweeted saying “@tulsigabbard has put her life on the line in service of this country and continues to serve with honor today. I’m grateful to have her support and look forward to working with her to restore honor and decency to the White House.”

While many states across the country are postponing their elections the next place to vote will be Puerto Rico is expected to vote at the end of March where 51 delegates are up for grabs.

Ohio was also supposed to vote on Tuesday, but the governor canceled the ballot due to COVID-19.