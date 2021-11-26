The state of Maryland ranks top 10 in diversity

MARYLAND, (WDVM) — The words inclusion and diversity have been a popular statement in Maryland. Many residents hear Governor Hogan talk about the importance of it, and many counties in the area implemented initiatives to ensure it happens, but it seems like the hard work is making a difference.

According to the personal finance website wallet hub.

The personal-finance website WalletHub, released its report on 2021’s Most and Least Diverse States in America.

Experts ranked each state by comparing all 50 states across key categories, such as, socio-economic, culture, and religious and political diversity. The state of Maryland ranked seventh.

The diversity here is something that I’m really proud of. One of the benefits of diversity and inclusion is that it teaches people to be open minded. It teaches people that they don’t really have anything to fear, so im happy to know Maryland is exceling in diversity,” said Dominque Winter, Maryland resident.

The City of Gaithersburg is also making strides as the city scored 100 points on a diversity review from the Human Rights Campaign, which examines the inclusivity of laws, policies and services with respect to the LGBTQ+ community.

“I’m delighted that we’ve achieved an even higher score on the Index this year,” said Mayor Jud Ashman. “Our commitment to being a welcoming City that values equity and inclusion is affirmed by this rating.”