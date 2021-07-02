The Seton Center in Northern Frederick County strives to give residents more opportunities

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Seton Center is an outreach office that serves the northern part of Frederick County Maryland. The center is expanding its resources by offering more support to residents.

The Seton Center’s mission is to help those living in rural areas gain access to the same opportunities those may have in the city. As the only social service organization in Northern Frederick County, the center offers emergency support services and skill development to residents in the area.

Directors say as the world reopens they plan to offer more support to help residents excel, one of them being the “Getting ahead Program.”

“It’s a sixteen to twenty-week educational support group for people that are impacted by poverty and are looking to make some changes. They actually get paid for their time when they are a part of this program,” said Kelly Overholtzer, Case manager at seton center.

They also have a program that serves under-resourced, uninsured adults in Northern Frederick County who may need dental care. Along with supportive programs, the center offers a cooling center where residents who can not afford certain necessities can cool off in air conditioning.

“Our cooling station is open on any day that the temperatures outside go over 90 degrees. We have free Wi-Fi available, cable TV, snacks, and water available to those who need to use the cooling station. We also have our computer lab open for people to use as well,” said Kenneth Droneburg, Seton Center Director of Operations.

If you’re in need of clothing or household resources the center offers a family store on-site and will try to accommodate residents who can not afford certain household resources.

The Center is currently open Monday-Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.