FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Salvation Army is already preparing for a busy holiday season, and they need your help more than ever this year.

The Salvation Army is now seeking holiday volunteers to help the community during the economic impact of COVID-19.

Specifically, The Salvation Army needs volunteer red kettle bell ringers to support their fundraising efforts such as feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, and emergency financial assistance.

To keep volunteers safe, there will be PPE safety kits provided and strict safety protocols.