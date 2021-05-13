The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek is collecting used bikes to help provide transportation to developing countries

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — For many, riding a bicycle is a fun activity, but for those in developing countries getting a bike can provide opportunities for themselves and their families, which is why the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek is collecting bicycles to help fulfill the need.

The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek launched an initiative with the Rockville Maryland, bikes for the world humanitarian organization, this program accepts used yet serviceable bicycles in the United States, and ships them to developing parts of the world.

People in these countries use these bicycles for affordable transportation to school, health care, and employment. These bicycles help transform people’s lives by allowing them to travel and seek more opportunities.

“Many people don’t realize the opportunity a bike can give someone, this can provide the opportunity for children to go school, or for parents to find employment. I hope people will consider donating so we can help others in need,” said Richard Foot, Rotary Club of Carrol Creek Committee member.

Custom Prints, in downtown Frederick, accepts bike donations from 9:30-4 pm. If you would like to donate 407 N Market St, Frederick, MD 21701.