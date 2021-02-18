The Right to Repair bill seeks to help farmers with costly tractor repairs

MARYLAND (WDVM) — When your computer glitches or your phone breaks, the solution is simple, tech support. It is there 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

But, when farmers need software tools to fix their tractors, they are forced to rely on dealerships or manufacturers like John Deere, and can lead to long and costly wait.

“When that tractor goes down, they are losing tens of hundreds of dollars and that could jeopardize the ownership of their farm because farming is a very small margin industry,” said Del. Kevin Hornberger

That’s why Maryland has introduced a Right to Repair bill. If passed, the bill would “provide farmers with access to the physical and software tools used to diagnose and authorize repairs.” The bill would also extend to other electronic devices such as cellphones, laptops, household appliances, and medical equipment.

“This is a really important opportunity for us to support a cleaner environment and make sure consumers are getting a fair shake in the market and support the entire business ecosystem that would not exist otherwise,” said Maryland State Senator Katie Hester.

Lawmakers believe this bill will protect consumers, so they can focus on what really matters.