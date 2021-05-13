The Religious Coalition of Frederick County provides free hygiene products to locals

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Personal care products are essential, but they can also be expensive, which is why the Religious Coalition in Frederick County, Md. created a program that distributes free hygiene products to community members.

Every Wednesday at their office from 12-2 pm, locals can pick up personal care products that include, toothpaste, deodorant, body wash, and more.

This initiative works as a way to help community members that need assistance and allows them to have full access to personal care resources.

Everything is free of charge, locals are just required to come during operation hours.

“Being able to help some people is always the light at the end of the tunnel. When we have the resources and ability to help, we should do just that,” said Catherine Dorsey, Religious Coalition, Director of Operation.

The hygiene distribution location is held at 27 Degrange St. Frederick, Md. 21701.