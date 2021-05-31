The Religious Coalition of Frederick County helps residents get life saving medical care

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Every year, the Religious Coalition works hard to provide life-saving prescriptions to two hundred residents and dental assistance to over a hundred locals.

For families struggling financially, they are providing prescription assistance available through partnerships with local pharmacies to help cover the cost of certain medications.

This does not include controlled substances, narcotics, or over the counter medication.

The nonprofit is also offering emergency dental assistance for residents in need of basic procedures or in some circumstances in-depth procedures such as root canals.

In order to receive assistance you must be a Frederick County resident.

Apply here: Healthcare Programs • The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs.