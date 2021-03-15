The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs is adding additional space to help house families

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs is a nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to low-income families with a goal to help alleviate the effects of poverty.

The organization recently began working on a special project that will help house many families in need.

The Religious Coalition is the only emergency family shelter program in Frederick County and they recently began renovating an old farmhouse located on Hayward rd. that will serve up to 10 families.





Nick Brown, Executive Director of the Religious Coalition, stated:

“When the building construction is completed, we will have the ability to house about 50 people. It is our hope to assist as many people as possible, and the farmhouse can help us do that.”

The project is scheduled to be completed by 2021.