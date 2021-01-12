The Montgomery County Humane Society makes efforts to help feed pets

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Humane Society is stepping up efforts to help feed pets in the community.

Dozens of local pet owners showed up for free cat and dog food at their Rockville location. The organization began asking for donations last year as COVID-19 cases started to spread around the region. Since families have been impacted by the economic toll, facing layoffs and evictions, the Humane Society reached out to supporters for donations to help give families relief.

The food will be given out on Tuesdays and Thursdays, operating on a first-come, first-serve basis. MCHS is still in need of dry and canned cat food to continue these types of events. MCHS CEO, Cris Bombaugh said, “We just want to make sure that pets can stay in their homes, if at all possible. When people hit hard times, sometimes pets can’t stay at home.”

The organization also runs a low-cost spay and neuter clinic. The first distribution event of 2021 kicks off on Tuesday, January 12 from 12 to 2 p.m. These are the events currently scheduled:

Tuesdays: January 12 and 19, 12 to 2 p.m.

Thursdays: January 14 and 21, 12 to 2 p.m.

Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For everyone’s safety, masks and social distancing is required. Click here for more information.