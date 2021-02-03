The Mayor of Mount Airy decides to defy County Executive Jan Gardner’s orders

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Mayor Rockinberg decided to follow Governor Hogan’s orders and defy Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner’s order for restaurants to continue to close at 10 p.m.

The town of Mount Airy is divided into two counties, Frederick County and Carroll County. 60 percent of its land space is Carroll County, and the other 40 percent is Frederick County.

In order to achieve consistency in the town, Mayor Rockinberg adopted Governor Hogan’s order and will apply the lessened restrictions to those located on the Frederick County portion of the town.

In a statement to WDVM-25, County Executive Jan Gardner’s office said, “She has worked hard throughout the pandemic to coordinate with the 12 municipalities in the county while recognizing the right of municipal leaders to make their own decisions. The county executive continues to urge every resident and business in the county to do their part to fight the spread of the virus and protect the health of themselves and their neighbors.”