The Maryland Zoo creates a new virtual initiative

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) — Many of us have been participating in zoom calls but what if we can participate in “ zoo tv.”

The impact of COVID-19 made many places including the Maryland zoo in Baltimore close its doors and slowly began to operate under restrictions. However, with many emails and phone calls from people wanting to attend the zoo, organizers came up with a new initiative “zoo webcam.”

This is a live feature that allows people to see animals virtually and they can also see things behind the scenes. Viewers will see how animals are cared for in the zoo, and witness what procedures zookeepers go through each day.

“We’re testing some ideas and looking at different things that we can do from here on out. We want to open up our doors and really show everybody what’s behind the scenes and what it takes to take care of these animals,” said Mike McClure, General Curator.

Tune in daily from 10:00am until 4:00 pm to see what’s happening marylandzoo.org/elephantcam.