The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office want to spread awareness on fire pit safety

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office has identified a man who was involved in a fire pit accident earlier this week.

74 -year-old David Aydelottie was rushed to the hospital after attempting to use gasoline to ignite a fire in a burn pit.

According to officials, the ignition of fumes caused a flash fire that encompassed the victim, causing second-degree burns to Aydelottie.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office says the 74-year-old has survived, however, officials want to encourage the public to be mindful when engaging with fire pits.

Senior Deputy State Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire stated, “For fire pit safety individuals should build the fire in the open. It is crucial to never lite your fire pit when it’s underneath an overhang of a building or beneath trees. People should also be ready to extinguish the flames quickly by keeping a shovel and water nearby, and never leave a fire unattended.”

For more information on fire safety visit the U.S. Fire Administration’s webpage.